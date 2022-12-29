Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Waiting. That’s what some people traveling for the holidays have done a lot of the past few days.

“I ended up staying a couple days longer than expected,” Bernadette Thomas, a holiday traveler, said. “I was supposed to leave on Monday morning, and I got a text saying there was a delay.”

Bernadette Thomas has certainly had to do some waiting.

She says she went to visit her daughter and granddaughter in Alburquerque, New Mexico for the holiday, and ended up extending her visit when her flight got delayed in the winter storm.

READ MORE: AIRLINE TROUBLES: Man stranded in Chicago for Christmas, travel nightmare

Thomas even tried finding other flights to get home but had no luck.

“I tried to set up another reservation for Tuesday, and they said they were all filled up,” Thomas said.

The frustration Thomas faced is similar to what others are experiencing across the country. She says it’s been quite a headache.

“You know, when you’re ready to come home, you’re just ready to come home and I was ready to come home on Monday,” Thomas said. “But all is well. I’m here.”

Marcy Knight has also had trouble getting home from her vacation in the Dominican Republic. She says she’s seen other travelers who have it worse.

“Most of them were from Canada that we came across that had to lay over in the Dominican at the resort,” Knight said. “One was over 44 hours I know.”

Thomas says after a longer than expected Holiday weekend, she feels grateful to finally be home.

“I’ve never seen so many people in these different airports,” Thomas said. “It’s like you have to walk sideways in the place.”

21Alive reached out to the Fort Wayne International Airport for comment on the issues some travelers faced this holiday season, and they responded with the following:

We are well aware of the issues passengers experienced over the weekend and are working with our airline managers to understand what exactly went wrong. The Airport Authority does not control any aspect of airline operations, including staffing – each individual airline does. However, we do work to make issues right for our passengers and are in contact with our local and corporate airline staff to address what happened.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.