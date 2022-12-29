Suspect files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton

Court documents show that on Dec. 22, Lee filed a pro se motion to represent himself at trial, which is now set for March 7, 2023.
Phillip Lee files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton.
Phillip Lee files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHR) - Phillip Lee, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton filed a motion in Wayne County court to represent himself in his murder trial.

He faces the death penalty because Burton is a law enforcement officer and Lee was out on parole when the crime happened in August 2022.

During his November hearing, 13News learned Lee notified the court he wanted to represent himself but changed his mind during the hearing.

RELATED: Homeless man gathers donations for Richmond PD in honor of fallen officer

Court documents show that on Dec. 22, Lee filed a pro se motion to represent himself at trial, which is now set for March 7, 2023.

“I would like a speedy trial,” Lee told Judge April Drake while shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit during his November appearance.

The 47-year-old said “yes” when Drake asked Lee if he would like two court-appointed attorneys qualified to oversee a capital case. He accepted the new counsel despite notifying the court he wanted to represent himself.

“I’m just going to delay it until I speak to them,” Lee said. “I’m just going to delay it.”

There is currently a gag order preventing police, attorneys and even family members from commenting on the case or the “character, credibility, reputation or criminal records” of Lee.

Lee is accused of shooting Officer Burton in the head during a traffic stop for the narcotics division. She died from her injuries five weeks later, on Sept. 18.

Lee also faces an attempted murder charge because witnesses say he also fired at another officer at the time of the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

