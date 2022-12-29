Police: 1 dead in shooting outside southern Indiana factory

(Storyblocks.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Ind. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and a suspect in the killing was taken into custody, state police said.

The shooting occurred outside Madison Precision Products and left one person dead, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

“One person is deceased and there is a subject detained right now. We believe it’s an isolated incident and also that there’s no threat to the public or anyone inside the facility,” he told The Associated Press.

Wheeles said he did not know what time the shooting occurred, where the person was shot outside the business, or what may have led to the shooting.

Madison Mayor Bob Courtney told WDRB-TV the shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. ET in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory located just north of the Ohio River city.

Courtney said the shooting was the result of a fight between the victim and another person on the scene.

Madison is located along the Ohio River about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

