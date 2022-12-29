IMPD: Girl, 8, shot in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) says officers are investigating after a child was injured in a shooting on the city’s east side Wednesday evening.

WPTA affiliate WTHR says police were called to the 4200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers say they found an 8-year-old girl there with gunshot wounds.

Police say she was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officers say they believe the gunfire came from outside of the home and are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

