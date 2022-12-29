FWPD seeking help locating August shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man they say is wanted in connection with an ongoing shooting investigation.

Officers said Thursday morning that they were requesting help locating 20-year-old Cortes Antonio Morris. He is described as being 5′7″ and about 162 pounds.

They say Morris is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Aug. 15 in the 1600 block of Reed Road. They say he was active warrants for burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Detectives ask that anyone who locates Morris please call 911, and anyone with information on him is asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

