FWPD searching for suspect in southeast side stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was injured in a stabbing on the city’s southeast side late Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of E Suttenfield St. around 11:30 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. They say a concerned citizen called police saying a woman was lying in the roadway and had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they say they took the woman to an area hospital where she was downgraded to life-threatening condition.

They say they identified a person of interest after talking with the victim and witnesses. They say they searched the home and the neighborhood but didn’t find the man.

Later Thursday afternoon, police said they are looking for 36-year-old Christopher Moore as the suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD 260-427-1201, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips App.

36-year-old Christopher Moore (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

