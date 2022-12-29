FWPD: Homicides down, police taking ‘aggressive approach’ to investigations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As the year comes to an end, we are taking a look at the homicide numbers in Fort Wayne for 2022.

The Fort Wayne Police Department reported 23 homicides as of Dec. 29. That is compared to a total of 42 homicides in 2021 and 42 homicides in 2020.

In 2019 there were 29 homicides.

Sgt. David Klein helps lead the homicide division, which consists of 10 members, another Seargent and a Captain.

He says the homicide numbers can fluctuate but the department has taken an aggressive approach to solving and preventing homicides.

As a result, Klein says 19 of those 23 homicides have been cleared and the division is actively working to solve four homicides that happened this year.

Clearance of a homicide case does not necessarily mean that a person has been arrested or convicted in connection with the crime. It could mean the homicide is a result of self-defense, a police-action shooting or that the perpetrator is deceased.

Klien says the national clearance rate is around 53 percent. This year Fort Wayne Police Department’s clearance rate this year is 83 percent.

The unsolved homicides are:

Maria Ambriz, 5600 block of Standish Dr., Jan. 29

Lashawndra McDowell, 2200 block of Oliver St., Feb. 26

Riley Enrietto, 7800 block Eagle Trace CV, April 15

Tyshawn Eaton 300 block of W. Rudisill Blvd., May 28

If you have any information on these unsolved homicides call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

