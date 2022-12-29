Event organizers warn of heavy traffic ahead of Coliseum’s NYE events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum say they advise the community and all patrons of heavy traffic for the New Year holiday weekend.

Event organizers say people should expect heavy amounts of traffic on both Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue for New Year’s Eve, as the annual Komets & Rumble in Fort Wayne events will both take place at the Coliseum Dec. 31.

Coliseum officials say they urge patrons to arrive early to avoid heavier time periods of traffic around the Coliseum entrance. They also urge non-patrons to seek alternate routes while traveling to avoid Coliseum traffic Saturday.

Organizers say the Komets will host the Indy Fuel team at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, a large crowd is expected to attend the game.

The Rumble in Fort Wayne will feature the midget car program that starts at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum’s Expo Center.

For more information on these events, visit the Coliseum’s website.

