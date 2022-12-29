Event organizers warn of heavy traffic ahead of Coliseum’s NYE events

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum say they advise the community and all patrons of heavy traffic for the New Year holiday weekend.

Event organizers say people should expect heavy amounts of traffic on both Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue for New Year’s Eve, as the annual Komets & Rumble in Fort Wayne events will both take place at the Coliseum Dec. 31.

Coliseum officials say they urge patrons to arrive early to avoid heavier time periods of traffic around the Coliseum entrance. They also urge non-patrons to seek alternate routes while traveling to avoid Coliseum traffic Saturday.

Organizers say the Komets will host the Indy Fuel team at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, a large crowd is expected to attend the game.

The Rumble in Fort Wayne will feature the midget car program that starts at 7 p.m. in the Coliseum’s Expo Center.

For more information on these events, visit the Coliseum’s website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a...
FWPD: Man shoots suspected home intruder early Wednesday morning
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year
2 Indiana brothers die when their car collides with train
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

File Graphic
FWPD: Homicides down, police taking ‘aggressive approach’ to investigations
Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger swears into office at the Inauguration Ceremony on Dec. 29, 2022.
Troy Hershberger ready for day one as Allen County Sheriff
Police: 1 dead in shooting outside southern Indiana factory
Phillip Lee files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton.
Suspect files to represent himself in murder case of Richmond Officer Seara Burton