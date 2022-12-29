Allen County Commissioners respond to New Haven woman’s concerns over proposed jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A New Haven woman whose backyard borders the property line of the proposed site for the new Allen County Jail says she is finally getting answers from the Allen County Commissioners.

New Allen County Jail initial renderings (WPTA21)

Alice Luebke says her property line is about 60 feet from the site. She e-mailed multiple county and city leaders about her concerns over the proximity of the jail, but after she did not receive a response for weeks she contacted 21Alive’s Digging Deeper team.

Luebke drafted nearly 40 questions and concerns and sent them to commissioners via e-mail. She says she also sent the document to the New Haven Mayor, some Fort Wayne and New Haven council members and others.

On the day that the Allen County Commissioners announced a purchase agreement has been signed for the proposed 140 acre jail site located off Meyer Road, Luebke received a response to her questions.

Some concerns include the safety of the people who live there as inmates are released along with the decline in property value. She also suggested alternate locations.

Our Digging Deeper team contacted Mayor Steven McMichael and the New Haven City Council members. Our team learned that they, too, are waiting to learn more from the Allen County Commissioners. That will likely happen at a public meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.

