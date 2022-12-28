Purchase agreement signed for land intended for Allen County Jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the purchase agreement for property intended to be used as the new Allen County Jail site was accepted and signed by the landowner.

Allen County plans to purchase 140 acres of land and a large existing building on Meyer Road. The use of the future building is undetermined at this time, according to a news release from the Allen County Board of Commissioners.

According to the purchase agreement, Allen County Board of Commissioners is offering $6,300,000 in exchange for the property.

Further steps will need to be taken before the land can be officially committed as the new jail site. Before closing on the land, Allen County Commissioners will issue an Request for Proposal for a construction manager. In January, Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals will determine if the land can be used as a confinement facility. After closing, the owner will have 180 days to remove personal property.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.