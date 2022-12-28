Police searching for Ohio man missing since mid-November

BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - The City of Bryan Police Department says the family of a missing man is offering a reward for information on his location.

The department says Noah Johnson has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022.

Police say they are urging the public to help find Johnson. They ask that anyone who may have information on Johnson’s whereabouts to contact Sgt. Jeremy Viers at (419) 633-6050.

The Bryan Police Department also says that there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to finding Johnson.

