Man arrested in IHOP armed robbery linked to two other heists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the 41-year-old man who was arrested in an axe-wielding robbery at IHOP over the weekend has now been connected with two other crimes.

Officers arrested Ian Bazur-Persing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. after they say he robbed the manager at the Coldwater Road IHOP at knife point before running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Then on Wednesday, the department said the IHOP robbery was actually his third crime of the day.

Police say they found that around 1:30 a.m. that same day, he robbed the Stellhorn Road Walgreens before robbing the Marathon Gas Station at 510 Lower Huntington Road just an hour later.

Bazur-Persing is now facing a total of three armed robbery charged. Officers note that additional charges are pending.

