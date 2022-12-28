LIST: New Year’s Eve events in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You don’t have to take a trip to Times Square to celebrate the new year! The Summit City is welcoming 2023 with balloon drops, live music, and champagne toasts.

For the Kids

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon

Celebrate the noon-year with the kids in scientific fashion. Create party hats, noise makers, and watch as 2,023 balloons drop from the ceiling. Click here for more details.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Science Central

Cost: $10

Roller Dome’s New Year’s Eve Kids Party

Ring in the new year on skates! Party favor bags, a hot dog, and soda are included in the ticket price.

When: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Roller Dome North

Cost: $12

For the Adults

NYE 2023 at Conner’s Rooftop

Ring in the new year with a champagne toast, a balloon drop, a live DJ, and dancing. Tickets are required.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Conner’s Rooftop

Cost: $50

Miracle on Jefferson

New Year’s Eve is the final night for the holiday themed pop-up bar! Take a sneak peak at the limited time menu here.

When: 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Sidecar Patio at Copper Spoon

Cost: Free

NYE at the Winery featuring Adam Strack

Wine down with Adam Strack on the vineyard before the new year officially kicks in.

When: 6p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve Bash at Bell Mansion

Flappers and mobsters are invited to the Bell Mansion for dancing, food, and drinks. Don’t forget to dress in your best 20s and 30s style. Tickets are required.

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Bell Mansion

Cost: $50

“Around The World” NYE Celebration

Celebrate 2023 with traditions from around the world! Enjoy foods, toasts, and customs from 7 cities around the globe for 7 midnights. Click here for a list of the cities and tickets.

When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Wunderkammer Company

Cost: $30

NYE at Penny Drip

Ring in the New Year in one of downtown’s newest bars. Penny Drip’s NYE menu features special cocktails and heavy hors d’oeurves. Ticket options include general admission, open bar pass, and reserved bar seat. All options include a welcome punch, snacks, and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Penny Drip

Cost: $15-150

