LIST: New Year’s Eve events in Fort Wayne area

Ringing in the new year in Fort Wayne.
Ringing in the new year in Fort Wayne.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You don’t have to take a trip to Times Square to celebrate the new year! The Summit City is welcoming 2023 with balloon drops, live music, and champagne toasts.

For the Kids

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon

Celebrate the noon-year with the kids in scientific fashion. Create party hats, noise makers, and watch as 2,023 balloons drop from the ceiling. Click here for more details.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Science Central

Cost: $10

Roller Dome’s New Year’s Eve Kids Party

Ring in the new year on skates! Party favor bags, a hot dog, and soda are included in the ticket price.

When: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Roller Dome North

Cost: $12

For the Adults

NYE 2023 at Conner’s Rooftop

Ring in the new year with a champagne toast, a balloon drop, a live DJ, and dancing. Tickets are required.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Conner’s Rooftop

Cost: $50

Miracle on Jefferson

New Year’s Eve is the final night for the holiday themed pop-up bar! Take a sneak peak at the limited time menu here.

When: 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Sidecar Patio at Copper Spoon

Cost: Free

NYE at the Winery featuring Adam Strack

Wine down with Adam Strack on the vineyard before the new year officially kicks in.

When: 6p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve Bash at Bell Mansion

Flappers and mobsters are invited to the Bell Mansion for dancing, food, and drinks. Don’t forget to dress in your best 20s and 30s style. Tickets are required.

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Bell Mansion

Cost: $50

“Around The World” NYE Celebration

Celebrate 2023 with traditions from around the world! Enjoy foods, toasts, and customs from 7 cities around the globe for 7 midnights. Click here for a list of the cities and tickets.

When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Wunderkammer Company

Cost: $30

NYE at Penny Drip

Ring in the New Year in one of downtown’s newest bars. Penny Drip’s NYE menu features special cocktails and heavy hors d’oeurves. Ticket options include general admission, open bar pass, and reserved bar seat. All options include a welcome punch, snacks, and a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Penny Drip

Cost: $15-150

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

City of Fort Wayne showcases 2022 “Year in Review”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne released on Tuesday their 2022 year in review.

Community

Planned bushfire for derecho debris held Tuesday in Whitley Co.

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Whitley County Highway Department says they, along with the Thorncreek Township Fire Department, held a controlled burning of bush and tree limbs Tuesday.

Community

City of Fort Wayne reminds residents about holiday garbage, recycling collection

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
City of Fort Wayne officials say they want to remind residents about garbage collection dates between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Community

ACDEM urges Allen County residents to recycle live Christmas trees

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says they are inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Latest News

Weather

RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
When it comes to what to prepare for when driving this holiday season, who to show us better than one who teaches kids the ropes.

News

Parkview Regional Medical Center opens final medical tower unit

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Parkview Regional Medical Center (PRMC) announced on Dec. 21 they have opened the final unit of its new medical tower.

Community

Salvation Army to hold Last Chance Christmas event

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Salvation Army says they will be holding a special Last Chance Christmas Distribution event Thursday.

Community

Local nonprofit to give away coats, meals at Friday fundraiser

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
A local nonprofit organization has announced they will be hosting a holiday giveaway fundraiser in time for the holidays.

Community

Goodies With Grace - Christmas Sugar Cookies

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
|
By Kayla Stewart
Christmas is just five days away, and what better time to stock on ingredients to make a Christmas classic: sugar cookies!

Community

Cedar Canyon hosts live “Elf on a Shelf” for students

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The students of Cedar Canyon Elementary School got a special holiday treat to conclude their fall semester.