LIST: New Year’s Eve events in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You don’t have to take a trip to Times Square to celebrate the new year! The Summit City is welcoming 2023 with balloon drops, live music, and champagne toasts.
For the Kids
Science Central’s Countdown to Noon
Celebrate the noon-year with the kids in scientific fashion. Create party hats, noise makers, and watch as 2,023 balloons drop from the ceiling. Click here for more details.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Science Central
Cost: $10
Roller Dome’s New Year’s Eve Kids Party
Ring in the new year on skates! Party favor bags, a hot dog, and soda are included in the ticket price.
When: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Roller Dome North
Cost: $12
For the Adults
NYE 2023 at Conner’s Rooftop
Ring in the new year with a champagne toast, a balloon drop, a live DJ, and dancing. Tickets are required.
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Conner’s Rooftop
Cost: $50
Miracle on Jefferson
New Year’s Eve is the final night for the holiday themed pop-up bar! Take a sneak peak at the limited time menu here.
When: 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: The Sidecar Patio at Copper Spoon
Cost: Free
NYE at the Winery featuring Adam Strack
Wine down with Adam Strack on the vineyard before the new year officially kicks in.
When: 6p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard
Cost: Free
New Year’s Eve Bash at Bell Mansion
Flappers and mobsters are invited to the Bell Mansion for dancing, food, and drinks. Don’t forget to dress in your best 20s and 30s style. Tickets are required.
When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Bell Mansion
Cost: $50
“Around The World” NYE Celebration
Celebrate 2023 with traditions from around the world! Enjoy foods, toasts, and customs from 7 cities around the globe for 7 midnights. Click here for a list of the cities and tickets.
When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Wunderkammer Company
Cost: $30
NYE at Penny Drip
Ring in the New Year in one of downtown’s newest bars. Penny Drip’s NYE menu features special cocktails and heavy hors d’oeurves. Ticket options include general admission, open bar pass, and reserved bar seat. All options include a welcome punch, snacks, and a champagne toast at midnight.
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Penny Drip
Cost: $15-150
