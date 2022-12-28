LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana BMV has released its annual list of rejected license plates—leaving some people saying “DOOOD”.

WPTA affiliate WRTV filed a records request to obtain the 722 personalized license plate requests that were rejected this past year.

If you were hoping to sport a plate saying “5T0LEN”, “CAAAAP”, “HIUGLY”, or “HOO*FRTD”, your request will likely be denied.

Indiana BMV officials say they can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it “carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency,” would be misleading, or is otherwise considered improper. Officials say a committee of about 40 BMV employees review the requests.

Those whose requests are denied receive a letter about the rejection and have a chance to submit another plate or appeal the denial. In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.

You can view all of the denied requests below. Some include profanity, reader discretion is advised.

