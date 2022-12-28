LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year

In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana BMV has released its annual list of rejected license plates—leaving some people saying “DOOOD”.

WPTA affiliate WRTV filed a records request to obtain the 722 personalized license plate requests that were rejected this past year.

If you were hoping to sport a plate saying “5T0LEN”, “CAAAAP”, “HIUGLY”, or “HOO*FRTD”, your request will likely be denied.

Indiana BMV officials say they can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it “carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency,” would be misleading, or is otherwise considered improper. Officials say a committee of about 40 BMV employees review the requests.

Those whose requests are denied receive a letter about the rejection and have a chance to submit another plate or appeal the denial. In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.

You can view all of the denied requests below. Some include profanity, reader discretion is advised.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos

News

Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Allen County Commissioners respond to New Haven woman’s concerns over proposed jail site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
A New Haven woman whose backyard borders the property line of the proposed site for the new Allen County Jail says she is finally getting answers from the Allen County Commissioners.

News

21Alive South Adams ruined gym floor 12282022

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Broken pipes caused flooded South Adams gym floor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
Frigid temperatures causing broken pipes at local school.

Latest News

News

2 Indiana brothers die when their car collides with train

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two brothers died Wednesday when their car collided with a train in central Indiana despite the train engineer sounding its horn as the train neared a rail crossing, authorities said.

Politics

Should the state ax its individual income tax?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Inside INdiana Business
A powerful Senate Republican plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.

Community

LIST: New Year’s Eve events in Fort Wayne area

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
You don’t have to take a trip to Times Square to celebrate the new year! The Summit City is welcoming 2023 with balloon drops, live music, and champagne toasts.

News

Purchase agreement signed for land intended for Allen County Jail site

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the purchase agreement for property intended to be used as the new Allen County Jail site was accepted and signed by the landowner.

News

Indiana inmate allegedly attacked officer in his jail cell

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A western Indiana jail inmate faces felony charges for allegedly attacking and trying to choke a correctional officer in his jail cell, police said.