FWPD: Man shoots suspected home intruder early Wednesday morning

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a home on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a home on the city’s east side early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the upper level of a multi-unit home in the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police officials say the homeowner called 911 to warn he had shot whoever was trying to break into his home.

Police say they found a man lying in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound. The alleged intruder was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not yet released the name of the alleged intruder.

Officials say this incident is under investigation at this time by both the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

