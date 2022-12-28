Frozen pipe burst destroys S. Adams High School gym floor

South Adams Schools officials say a frozen pipe burst Sunday near the school’s gym caused...
South Adams Schools officials say a frozen pipe burst Sunday near the school’s gym caused serious damage to the floors.(South Adams Schools)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - South Adams Schools officials say a frozen pipe burst Sunday near the school’s gym caused serious damage to the floors.

The pipe burst happened sometime on Christmas morning, according to officials. They say the school’s custodial team, as well as the Berne Fire department, were called. Officials say the gym floor was a “total loss.”

School personnel say that South Adams High School began removing the floors in the gym on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The school district also announced that winter sports practices have been rescheduled, and the high school will use every available space for athletes.

“We are incredibly thankful for those who spent their Christmas morning working to try and save our gym floor in the Stardome,” South Adams Schools officials say.

