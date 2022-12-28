Frozen pipe burst destroys S. Adams High School gym floor

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - South Adams Schools officials say a frozen pipe burst Sunday near the school’s gym caused serious damage to the floors.

The pipe burst happened sometime on Christmas morning, according to officials. They say the school’s custodial team, as well as the Berne Fire department, were called. Officials say the gym floor was a “total loss.”

School personnel say that South Adams High School began removing the floors in the gym on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The school district also announced that winter sports practices have been rescheduled, and the high school will use every available space for athletes.

A water main break has ruined the South Adams Stardome gym floor, and as a result, the ACAC basketball tournament games will now be played at Bluffton January 14th, Starfire home games will either be played in the South Adams MS gym or at the opponent's gym pic.twitter.com/ufkwavrSFa — Dean Pantazi (@DeanPWPTA21) December 28, 2022

“We are incredibly thankful for those who spent their Christmas morning working to try and save our gym floor in the Stardome,” South Adams Schools officials say.

