Downtown law office damaged in crash Wednesday

Crews are cleaning up in downtown Fort Wayne after two SUVs collided, sending one into the...
Crews are cleaning up in downtown Fort Wayne after two SUVs collided, sending one into the front of a law office.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers say only minor injuries were reported after two SUVs collided Wednesday morning, leaving a law office in downtown Fort Wayne damaged.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a white SUV was headed southbound on South Harrison Street as a black SUV was traveling eastbound on West Wayne Street.

Officers say both drivers claim they had the right-of-way when the two collided in the intersection. They say the black SUV spun around and backed into the Beckman Lawson, LLP law office, smashing a large window in the font of the building.

Police say minor injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

