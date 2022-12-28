Downtown law office damaged in crash Wednesday
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers say only minor injuries were reported after two SUVs collided Wednesday morning, leaving a law office in downtown Fort Wayne damaged.
The Fort Wayne Police Department says a white SUV was headed southbound on South Harrison Street as a black SUV was traveling eastbound on West Wayne Street.
Officers say both drivers claim they had the right-of-way when the two collided in the intersection. They say the black SUV spun around and backed into the Beckman Lawson, LLP law office, smashing a large window in the font of the building.
Police say minor injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.