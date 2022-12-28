CityScape Flats apartment flooded after pipes burst

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A burst pipe at CityScape Flats triggered the fire alarm, causing all residents to evacuate. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the call and later learned that the pipe for the sprinkler system burst.

Now, one resident is waiting for his apartment to dry out. Alec Fugate says he and his wife woke up to the alarm around 7 a.m. Tuesday. They evacuated the building and when they returned, they found more than an inch of water in their one-bedroom apartment.

Stepping through puddles, they tried to salvage as much as they could. The couple has only lived in the apartment since June.

Fugate took 21Alive’s Angelica Pickens on a tour of the apartment and showed us the damages.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.