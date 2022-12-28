Broken pipes caused flooded South Adams gym floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Staff at South Adams Schools woke up to something not so nice on Christmas morning. The frigid cold temperatures over the weekend led to burst pipes at the high school. The broken pipes caused water to flow into the high school gym.

The Berne Fire Department and the South Adams staff say they were able to get to the school and shut off the water in less than 30 minutes, but the damage was already done. The gym floor is a total loss.

District superintendent, Michelle Clouser-Penrod, says of the crew, “They set right to work to take care of that. So, actually, the fire alarm shorted out which created the call, so we are extremely blessed that that happened because the water could have been going for a lot longer and we wouldn’t have known.”

Later that night, another broken pipe, this one in the elementary school.

Throughout the day and into the week following, school staff say they have to figure out where gym class will be. They’re moving basketball games and wrestling meets to the middle school, all to make things as normal as possible.

“Our teams are going have to become road warriors right now and, you know, some of these games that we had scheduled here in the Stardome that we feel we’re not going to have enough crowd capacity space in the other gym we’ll just have to you know go on the road for those games,” says district Athletic Director Jason Arnold.

Clouser-Penrod added, “There were other activities that teachers had the gym signed out for that we’ve had to make other arrangements for too. So, it’s been a heavy lift but we’ve got strong people and they’re taking care of it”

Despite the damage to the school, Clouser-Penrod says she’s grateful for how quickly everyone came together to help, on Christmas day, no less, saying “It just shows who we really are as a Starfire family it’s it’s something that’s priceless to me.”

