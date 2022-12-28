2 Indiana brothers die when their car collides with train

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) - Two brothers died Wednesday when their car collided with a train in central Indiana despite the train engineer sounding its horn as the train neared a rail crossing, authorities said.

The collision just before 9 a.m. killed Chad M. Stafford, 37, and Stephen R. Stafford, II, 42, both of Anderson, said Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene just west of the Madison County town of Orestes, The Herald Bulletin reported.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Chad Stafford was driving when a westbound train struck the car’s passenger side.

The train’s engineer told investigators he sounded the train’s horn as he approached the crossing but the car never slowed down for the crossing.

Orestes is located about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

