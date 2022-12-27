Woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - IMPD arrested a woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove across the partially frozen downtown canal Sunday, Dec. 25.

33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason told Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) firefighters that her GPS directed her onto the canal. Gleason allegedly drove across the canal until the car fell through the ice in the 400 block of West New York Street.

IFD Divers investigated after a 33-year-old woman driver drove her car onto the canal and broke through the ice plunging it into the frigid cold water. (IFD)

Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on calls that a car had driven on the canal and bystanders were attempting to help. IMPD says when they arrived, nobody was in the vehicle. According to IFD, the bystanders helped Gleason out of her car.

Medics checked her on the scene before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Gleason was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Divers with the IFD removed the car from the icy canal.

