Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday, Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND, according to the tracking site FlightAware. That is 75% of Southwest’s flights arriving and departing in Indianapolis.

And things are looking any better for Wednesday: According to FlightAware, 40 Southwest flights — or 76% — at IND are already canceled.

On Monday, 60 flights had been canceled at IND. Of those, 45 were Southwest cancellations. That’s 86% of Southwest’s flights that were scheduled to and from Indianapolis on Monday and far more than any other airline servicing Indianapolis.

Multiple travelers told 13News the airline didn’t notify them of the cancellations before they got to the airport for their flights. Now they’re stuck waiting in long lines to try to reschedule their flights.

“We didn’t, they said there’s been issues with their ticketing system with getting text messages and emails out because my number is in for getting texts, and we haven’t heard anything,” said Delaney Patterson, who is trying to get back to the Baltimore area. “We’ve mostly been able to get into the app today without too much trouble, especially as a guest. As soon as we logged in, it’s out for maintenance. So there’s been some miscommunication. They, of course, were very apologetic at the counter. It’s not their fault, and everyone’s out for vacation. Getting a person in there to fix it seems to be an issue.”

The line stretched all the way from the Southwest Airlines counter, through the hallway where the other airline counters are, and around the corner toward the food court and TSA security checkpoint.

Angela Davis endured a Christmas Eve flight cancellation, and a second one was canceled Monday just before its scheduled departure.

“And I don’t know what to do about it. I want to do something about that, I want something done about that, but you can’t call because you can’t get through. I’ve called, I’ve called them for days now,” Davis said.

The cancellations at IND, unfortunately, were just a small fraction of the more than 2,700 flights Southwest had canceled across the country by 5 p.m. on Monday. That’s about 67% of its flights that were canceled. Another 754, about 18% of its flights, were delayed.

For comparison, Delta Airlines had the second-most cancellations Monday for a U.S. carrier with around 263, about 9% of its scheduled flights.

Other affected airports include Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

In Phoenix, a Southwest employee informed passengers over the airport intercom that they “do not have crew to work the flights” and that 90% of their flights have been canceled. The announcement, which can be heard in the video below, told Phoenix passengers to just go home because they weren’t going to be able to get rebooked on other flights for four days.

Southwest blamed winter weather for the cancellations — despite other airlines having considerably fewer cancellations — and asserted that the disruptions weren’t a staffing issue.

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity,” Southwest said in a statement Monday night.

People have been taking to social media, desperately trying to get a new flight. So much so that Southwest’s Twitter page is flooded with consumer complaints and that the airline has pinned a tweet at the top of their page that says they’re experiencing “high call and social inquiry volumes.” The airline is advising people to check their flight status and explore self-service options on Southwest’s website, here.

The airline said it’s repositioning crews and anticipates additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year’s holiday travel period. Southwest also said it’s working with customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.

Experts say you can try calling the Southwest Airlines International Hotline number, where agents will be able to assist your U.S. reservations with little to no wait time. Click here to get a list of international numbers that Southwest has posted online.

