Police: SE Indiana man shot wife, shot at cop while walking

Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, was charged in Franklin County with two counts of...
Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, was charged in Franklin County with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana man allegedly shot and critically wounded his wife before later shooting at an officer as the suspect walked outside in the bitter cold carrying a child, police said.

Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, was charged in Franklin County with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent stemming from Friday’s incident, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Guilfoyle allegedly shot his wife Hannah M. Guilfoyle, 23, at a residence, where deputies found her with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.

After the shooting, police said Gregory Guilfoyle left the home early Friday on foot with a 23-month-old girl and began walking about 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy received a report that Gregory Guilfoyle was walking near the intersection of U.S. 51 and Indiana 1 while holding a small child amid temperatures near zero.

Police said Deputy Arin Bowers drove to the area but when he tried to speak to Gregory Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle pulled a handgun and fired it at Bowers. The deputy was struck by at least one round but was not injured thanks to his protective body armor.

Bowers returned fire, striking Gregory Guilfoyle with at least one round. He was taken to a Cincinnati hospital with serious injuries.

The child was not injured.

