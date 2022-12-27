Planned bushfire for derecho debris held Tuesday in Whitley Co.

The Whitley County Highway Department says they, along with the Thorncreek Township Fire Department, held a controlled burning of bush and tree limbs Tuesday.(Whitley County Highway Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Highway Department says they, along with the Thorncreek Township Fire Department, held a controlled burning of bush and tree limbs Tuesday.

Department officials say the fire was held around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Northern Heights Elementary School. They say the fire was to clear out any limbs or loose brush from the June 2022 derecho.

Officials say they want to remind all residents that this was a controlled burn, and say they urged people to not call 911 prior to the start of the fire. They also say they warned people to stay away from the area to ensure the safety of the public.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

