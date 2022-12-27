One dead after U. S. 31 crash in Marshall County Tuesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police officials say a northwest Indiana man was declared dead following a Tuesday morning crash on U. S. 31.

Police say the crash happened a little before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, De. 27. They say an unknown Argos man was the driver of a black 2022 Mitsubishi driving east on S. R. 10, and crossed a Freightliner going north on U. S. 31. The Mitsubishi, according to first responders, was hit on the right passenger side.

Officials say the driver of the Mitsubishi was declared dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the freightliner was not injured.

State police officials say alcohol or drugs is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police personnel say they, along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, are still investigating this crash.

