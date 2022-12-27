Indianapolis Museum remains closed after burst pipe floods building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis remains closed for a second day after freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst, causing flooding in the Welcome Center and Box Office.

Officials say their team worked Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27 to repair the damage. In a Facebook post, officials announced the museum is expected to reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to the post, stroller and wagon rentals, and Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® indoor exhibits will not be available the week of Dec. 26.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.