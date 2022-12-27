Fort Wayne police arrest man for axe-wielding robbery at IHOP

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was arrested and charged for a IHOP robbery on Saturday.

Police say the robbery happened a little before 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the IHOP at 4403 Coldwater Rd. 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing, according to officials, wielded an axe and a knife.

Police also say that Bazur-Persing held the manager at knifepoint before running off with an undisclosed amount of money. The department says responding officers were able to quickly arrest Bazur-Persing after a short chase.

According to officials, he was still armed with the knife and axe when he was arrested. All money was returned to the restaurant, and Bazur-Persing is being held on preliminary armed robbery charges.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.