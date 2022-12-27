City of Fort Wayne showcases 2022 “Year in Review”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne released on Tuesday their 2022 year in review.

This annual review showcases major successes and successful projects and programs that city officials say “helped move Fort Wayne forward.” Some of the top projects showcased and announced this year are as follows:

City officials announced, in partnership with Cincinnati-based company, The Model Group, they will be planning further development of the Landing District in Downtown Fort Wayne. The nearly $12 million project, according to planners, will include three additional retail spaces and dining places.

Riverfront Fort Wayne development was another major development project implemented by city officials. Officials also say that phase two is currently underway, planning for leisure and entertainment activities and expanding Promenade Park to include hammock groves, walking trails, and new landscaping. Officials also say that there are plans to build a new mixed-purpose complex for residential, retail and dining use.

A new project in the former Schaab Metals that will be along the riverfront will include rooftop dining.

The Revitalization of Southeast Fort Wayne was another big project that officials say they and Mayor Tom Henry “continue to be committed to.” A full-service grocery store will be soon coming to the Pontiac Street area. The revitalization project also includes McKinnie Commons, which will host a food truck alley and a bandshell performance area.

The Union Street Market at Electric Works was another major project taken on by the city. Officials say that this is the first of its kind in the northeast Indiana region, showcasing local restaurants, drinks and shopping vendors.

