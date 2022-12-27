City of Fort Wayne reminds residents about holiday garbage, recycling collection

(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City of Fort Wayne officials say they want to remind residents about garbage and recycling collection dates between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Officials in the city’s Solid Waste Department said that both garbage and recycling collections will be pushed back one day due to the Christmas holiday, which is observed Dec. 25 and 26.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne City, Allen County offices to be closed for Christmas, New Year’s Day

Department officials also say that collection will resume as scheduled for the week of Jan. 2.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was arrested and charged for a IHOP robbery on...
Fort Wayne police arrest man for axe-wielding robbery at IHOP
The Bluffton Police Department says K-9 Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler wasn’t...
Bluffton PD K-9 struck, killed on Christmas Eve
Parts of the iconic flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge rest on a car in the dealership parking lot.
Wind topples iconic Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne showcases 2022 “Year in Review”
The Whitley County Highway Department says they, along with the Thorncreek Township Fire...
Planned bushfire for derecho debris held Tuesday in Whitley Co.
ACDEM urges Allen County residents to recycle live Christmas trees
RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads
RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads