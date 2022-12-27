City of Fort Wayne reminds residents about holiday garbage, recycling collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City of Fort Wayne officials say they want to remind residents about garbage and recycling collection dates between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Officials in the city’s Solid Waste Department said that both garbage and recycling collections will be pushed back one day due to the Christmas holiday, which is observed Dec. 25 and 26.

Department officials also say that collection will resume as scheduled for the week of Jan. 2.

