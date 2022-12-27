Bluffton PD K-9 struck, killed on Christmas Eve

The Bluffton Police Department says K-9 Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler wasn’t...
The Bluffton Police Department says K-9 Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler wasn’t home on Christmas Eve.(Bluffton PD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department says they are mourning the loss of one of their team members, K-9 Riggs.

The department posted to their Facebook page Tuesday morning saying K-9 Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler wasn’t home on Christmas Eve around 2:30 p.m. They say the dog was struck and killed by a car along S.R. 1, outside city limits.

Officers say they are investigating the incident to hopefully prevent what they call a tragic loss in the future.

K-9 Riggs served with the Bluffton Police Department since January 2019, officials say. Chief of Police Kyle Randall says the department “appreciates the support of our community during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
The Fort Wayne Police Department says a man was arrested and charged for a IHOP robbery on...
Fort Wayne police arrest man for axe-wielding robbery at IHOP
Parts of the iconic flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge rest on a car in the dealership parking lot.
Wind topples iconic Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne showcases 2022 “Year in Review”
A man just trying to get home to his family for the holidays, instead got stranded in Chicago...
AIRLINE TROUBLES: Man stranded in Chicago for Christmas, travel nightmare
Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, was charged in Franklin County with two counts of...
Police: SE Indiana man shot wife, shot at cop while walking
The car plunged into the icy water of the canal but the driver was able to escape with help of...
Woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy canal
(File)
One dead after U. S. 31 crash in Marshall County Tuesday