Bluffton PD K-9 struck, killed on Christmas Eve

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department says they are mourning the loss of one of their team members, K-9 Riggs.

The department posted to their Facebook page Tuesday morning saying K-9 Riggs escaped his enclosure while his handler wasn’t home on Christmas Eve around 2:30 p.m. They say the dog was struck and killed by a car along S.R. 1, outside city limits.

Officers say they are investigating the incident to hopefully prevent what they call a tragic loss in the future.

K-9 Riggs served with the Bluffton Police Department since January 2019, officials say. Chief of Police Kyle Randall says the department “appreciates the support of our community during this difficult time.”

