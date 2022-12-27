Average Fort Wayne gas price drops below $3, outpaces national average

By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While we are still waiting for the national average of gas prices to fall below $3 per gallon, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Fort Wayne stands at $2.919 per gallon on Dec. 27, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, the national average of gas prices stands at $3.058 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne have fallen at a faster rate than the national average. The average price of regular gas in Fort Wayne fell 11.5 cents from last week’s average of $3.034. The national average price of regular gas saw a 1.7 cent decrease from last week’s average of $3.075.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, says the likelihood of the national average of gas prices falling below $3 has become less likely because of the interruption of refinery operations in the south caused by the extreme cold weather. De Haan explains those interruptions reduced gasoline production which could potentially slightly increase prices.

The average price of regular gas in Fort Wayne is steady with last year’s prices. The national average of gas prices are down 22.5 cents from last year’s average of $3.283, according to GasBuddy.

Below are the historical gas prices in Fort Wayne and the national average dating back ten years:

December 26, 2021: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 26, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 26, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 26, 2018: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2017: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 26, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 26, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 26, 2014: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

December 26, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 26, 2012: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

