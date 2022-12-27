Allen County Coroner reports weather-related death following winter storm

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man died of hypothermia over the holiday weekend.

The coroner says an 81-year-old man was found outside of his home by family members on Friday, Dec. 23. His cause of death was found to be hypothermia and it was ruled an accident, no foul play was suspected.

The office says they have received many requests about weather-related deaths following the winter storm, and say this was only death reported to them.

