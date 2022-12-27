AIRLINE TROUBLES: Man stranded in Chicago for Christmas, travel nightmare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man just trying to get home to his family for the holidays, instead got stranded in Chicago for Christmas.

Christmas may be over, but the effects of this weekend’s travel chaos are still here.

Matt Ostermeyer was visiting family in Fort Wayne last week and was trying to get back home to Tuscon, Arizona for Christmas. Instead of a worry-free travel experience, some might call this a travel nightmare. Ostermeyer says delays and cancellations had him waiting at Fort Wayne International Airport on Christmas Eve for 18 hours to make a connecting flight in Chicago. Once he got out of Fort Wayne, things got worse. He missed his connecting flight by just minutes. American Airlines then offered him a two-night hotel voucher, along with $12 vouchers for food and transportation. As you can imagine, his first $12 got him a Pop-Tart, two bottles of water, and an apple. This didn’t include the $60 taxi to get to the hotel since the shuttle was not running.

“This is s why I was so flabbergasted... some of it is outside of any one individual’s control but at some point to ask your customers to foot the bill in the meantime, it doesn’t seem like good business to me. I actually have a friend who works in that office (Department of Transportation) and actually reached out to me and said these are the kinds of stories that the Department of Transportation actually wants to hear like they are trying to make it a priority to be on this kind of stuff.”

Ostermeyer landed back in Tuscon at 2 p.m. Monday, but his luggage seemed to be on a different schedule. His luggage got there Tuesday afternoon.

He tells me he will not be flying on Christmas or Christmas Eve again.

