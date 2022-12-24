I&M asks customers to reduce electricity usage to avoid service disruptions

I & M offering payment assistance program.
I & M offering payment assistance program.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power is asking customers to reduce electricity use until 10 a.m. Sunday morning as temperatures are at or below zero across Northeast Indiana.

In a news release, I&M says it needs businesses and the public to cut down electricity use as much as possible without reducing safety. Company leaders say they are making this request along with PJM, the regional power grid operator.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Officials with I&M say the next steps would be to begin a “grid protection power outage” across parts of its service area. They say these outages would be brief and intermittent to limit the impact on customers.

I&M says the outages would be needed to avoid a widespread outage and/or long-term damage to the regional electric system. Should an outage happen, you can check the power status in your area here.

Company leaders say you can reduce your usage by setting your thermostat lower than usual -- if health allows, postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers and turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

