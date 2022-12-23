Wind topples iconic Glenbrook Dodge flagpole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of Fort Wayne’s landmarks has come down, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Parts of the flagpole, which normally hoists the massive American flag over Glenbrook Dodge on Coliseum Boulevard, came crashing down on the dealership’s parking lot pancaking several cars and littering the parking lot with broken glass and debris.

The dealership is assessing the damage and trying to shore up the remaining piece of the flagpole.

