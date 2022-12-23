Whitley County plows freezing over, pulled off the streets for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Highway Department says the extreme wind and cold are freezing up their county snow plows, and they’re being pulled off the roads for the time being.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Whitley County Highway Department said, “We have 5 trucks completely frozen up. The engines aren’t staying hot enough to keep them from being packed with ice. When they’re frozen, they won’t defrost and the picture below is what our drivers try to see through as they plow and attempt to stay on the road.”

The Highway Department goes on to say they hope to be back on the roads Saturday morning and encourage people to stay home if they don’t need to go out.

