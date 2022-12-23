Travel alerts issued across 21 Country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several counties in northeast Indiana are under various travel alerts due to icy and snowy roads Friday morning.

To check your county’s latest travel status, click here

Counties that are YELLOW are under an ADVISORY, which is the lowest level of local travel advisory. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

Counties that are ORANGE are under a WATCH , meaning that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. This is also when emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Counties that are RED are under a WARNING , which is the highest level of local travel advisory. It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. Under this advisory, you are urged to:

Refrain from all travel

Comply with necessary emergency measures

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Travel alerts remain active Friday morning across Indiana as much of the Midwest deals with poor road conditions. Map updated at 11:30 AM (Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.