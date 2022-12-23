Parkview Health: Winter storm causes some locations to close or operate on modified hours

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview health officials say some Parkview Health locations have closed or are operating on modified hours today because of the winter storm.

The impacted locations include Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute - Park Center offices. Parkview’s hospitals and emergency care centers remain open.

Officials say patients with scheduled appointments should check Parkview’s website at parkview.com/weather for updates.

For non-emergency needs, health officials encourage patients to go to parkview.com/findcare for 24/7 virtual care options.

