Multi-vehicle crash closes section of I-69

An 9-vehicle crash on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway has closed both northbound lanes.
An 9-vehicle crash on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway has closed both northbound lanes.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says emergency crews are working a nine-car crash in the northbound lanes on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Airport Expressway exit.

21Alive has a crew at the scene and we will update you when we have more information.

