Multi-vehicle crash closes section of I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says emergency crews are working a nine-car crash in the northbound lanes on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Airport Expressway exit.

21Alive has a crew at the scene and we will update you when we have more information.

@ISPFortWayne working 9 car pile up in Allen County - northbound I-69 300mm (just north of Airport Expressway… northbound traffic is blocked, all NB traffic being diverted onto Airport Expressway (299mm). — Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) December 23, 2022

