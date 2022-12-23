Multi-vehicle crash closes section of I-69
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says emergency crews are working a nine-car crash in the northbound lanes on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway.
All northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Airport Expressway exit.
@ISPFortWayne working 9 car pile up in Allen County - northbound I-69 300mm (just north of Airport Expressway… northbound traffic is blocked, all NB traffic being diverted onto Airport Expressway (299mm).— Sgt. Brian Walker (@ISPFortWayne) December 23, 2022
