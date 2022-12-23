Missing Ohio baby found in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - A missing baby who was the subject of an Ohio Amber alert was found safe in Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Kason Thomass was found by police near a Papa John’s store, according to police in Columbus, Ohio who are leading the investigation. Police said the boy was not with the suspect Nalah Jackson. She was arrested earlier in the day before child was found, police said.

Police arrested a woman and found a missing boy safe in Indianapolis Thursday night (Columbus Police)

Kayson and his twin brother Kyair were abducted during a car theft in Columbus on Monday night. The boys’ mother told police she left the car running as she went into a pizza restaurant to pick up a door dash order.

Kyair was found safe in Dayton on Tuesday.

Police had issued a “be on the lookout” alert across the region as they cast a wide net during the search.

