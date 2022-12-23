A look inside: Indiana National Guard command center in Fort Wayne

21Alive toured the Fort Wayne command center of the Indiana National Guard.
21Alive toured the Fort Wayne command center of the Indiana National Guard.(wpta)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana National Guard has mobilized in areas across the state to help Hoosiers as the severe winter weather conditions move through the area.

Nearly 30 highway assistance teams will patrol in the northern part of the state to help stranded drivers and any recovery efforts.

The Guardsmen will be based in their armories in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette

21Alive’s Angelica Pickens took a tour of the command center located in Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Parts of the iconic flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge rest on a car in the dealership parking lot.
Wind topples iconic Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT - Winter storm set to strike
TRAVEL ADVISORIES ISSUED as of 3:54 PM THURSDAY | Allen, Adams, and DeKalb counties in Indiana...
Winter Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
Coroner identifies man killed in U.S. 30 crash in New Haven

Latest News

Wayne basketball
Playing with Emotion: Wayne’s Lewis leads breakout Generals with heart
Wayne basketball
Wayne's Lewis leads Generals with emotion on the floor
Parts of the iconic flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge rest on a car in the dealership parking lot.
Wind topples iconic Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
An 9-vehicle crash on I-69 just north of the Airport Expressway has closed both northbound lanes.
Multi-vehicle Injures Three and Shutdown I-69