A look inside: Indiana National Guard command center in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana National Guard has mobilized in areas across the state to help Hoosiers as the severe winter weather conditions move through the area.

Nearly 30 highway assistance teams will patrol in the northern part of the state to help stranded drivers and any recovery efforts.

The Guardsmen will be based in their armories in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette

21Alive’s Angelica Pickens took a tour of the command center located in Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.