City: Garbage and recycling will be collected today

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says resident garbage and recycling will be collected today, despite the cold temperatures.

The department is currently plowing and applying treated sand for traction to the City’s main roads.

The Fort Wayne Street Department says the temperatures are too cold for salt to make a difference on the icy roads.

Blowing and drifting snow on top of the icy roads will make travel difficult. The department is encouraging residents to stay home if possible.

