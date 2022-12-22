Winter Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

TRAVEL ADVISORIES ISSUED as of 3:54 PM THURSDAY | Allen, Adams, and DeKalb counties in Indiana have issued Travel Advisories ahead of the incoming winter storm.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory ahead of the incoming winter storm.

Officials say drivers should expect travel conditions to begin to deteriorate by 8 p.m. Thursday. The drop in temperature this evening will rapidly produce ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. 

They say if you must travel, use extra caution. Conditions in this fast-moving storm will change rapidly.

“Conditions will go from dreary to dangerous in just a few hours,” department director Bernie Beier says. “The amount of snow or precipitation is not unusual, rather, how fast this happens may catch people unprepared.”

To see updated travel advisories issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for all Indiana counties, check their website here.

For the latest weather conditions and updates from the 21Alive Weather Team, download the 21Alive Weather App.

