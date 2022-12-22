Winter Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory ahead of the incoming winter storm.

Officials say drivers should expect travel conditions to begin to deteriorate by 8 p.m. Thursday. The drop in temperature this evening will rapidly produce ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions.

They say if you must travel, use extra caution. Conditions in this fast-moving storm will change rapidly.

“Conditions will go from dreary to dangerous in just a few hours,” department director Bernie Beier says. “The amount of snow or precipitation is not unusual, rather, how fast this happens may catch people unprepared.”

To see updated travel advisories issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for all Indiana counties, check their website here.

