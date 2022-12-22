Semi crash snarls traffic on U.S. 30 in Whitley Co.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says crews are responding to a crash along U.S. 30 Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 at S 800 E (N W County Line Road), near the Marathon gas station and travel plaza.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes are blocked as crews clean up the crash. Avoid the area if possible.

