Indiana State Police urges public to check online for road, weather conditions

INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are urging Hoosiers to check road and weather conditions in their area ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

RELATED: I&M urges customers to prep for incoming winter storm - How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads - City shares tips on protecting water pipes, meters ahead of winter storm

If anyone has to travel out in the wintry weather, ISP officials recommend the following websites for people to use to check the weather in their area before traveling.

Police recommend using INDOT’s official site, using the INDOT mobile app, or calling 1 (800) 261-7623, to see the traffic and plow cameras, as well as checking where there are any road incidents. Officials also recommend using the National Weather Service website to check weather forecasts and current weather conditions.

For the latest travel advisories issued by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, check their website here.

ISP officials also say that if you have to travel, to be extra cautious when traveling, and pack blankets, water, snacks, jumper cables and flashlights with extra batteries in the event of getting stuck. Police also say to make sure vehicles have a full tank of gas.

For the latest weather conditions and updates from the 21Alive Weather Team, download the 21Alive Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.