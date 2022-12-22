Indiana residents can use 2-1-1 to find warming centers, officials say

INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (IFSSA) officials say Indiana residents may call 2-1-1 to find nearby warming centers to use for the upcoming winter weather.

Officials say that harsh wintry conditions, including extreme cold, are expected this weekend, and 2-1-1 services will be available to help people find a warm place to stay.

In Fort Wayne, places such as the Rescue Mission have opened their doors for people to escape the extreme cold weather coming this weekend. Officials say the mission’s operating warming hours are from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will provide three meals at 7 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.

BACKGROUND: City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan

IFSSA officials also remind people to use 2-1-1 to reach a community navigator who can give locations and operating hours for all nearby warming centers, as they also say that some traditional shelters may be closed for the holidays.

For more information about 2-1-1 services and warming locations, visit the 2-1-1 website.

