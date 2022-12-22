Indiana residents can use 2-1-1 to find warming centers, officials say

(Indiana Family and Social Services Administration)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (IFSSA) officials say Indiana residents may call 2-1-1 to find nearby warming centers to use for the upcoming winter weather.

Officials say that harsh wintry conditions, including extreme cold, are expected this weekend, and 2-1-1 services will be available to help people find a warm place to stay.

In Fort Wayne, places such as the Rescue Mission have opened their doors for people to escape the extreme cold weather coming this weekend. Officials say the mission’s operating warming hours are from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will provide three meals at 7 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.

BACKGROUND: City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan

IFSSA officials also remind people to use 2-1-1 to reach a community navigator who can give locations and operating hours for all nearby warming centers, as they also say that some traditional shelters may be closed for the holidays.

For more information about 2-1-1 services and warming locations, visit the 2-1-1 website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Winter storm starts Thursday
FIRST ALERT - Winter storm coming
City of Fort Wayne prepares for incoming winter storm
Download the 21Alive Weather App for the latest weather conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for 21Country starting Thursday evening
Storm timing
FIRST ALERT-Storm travel impacts & timing

Latest News

RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads
RIDE ALONG: How drivers should prepare for traveling on winter roads
INDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads amid winter storm
Winter storm starts Thursday
FIRST ALERT - Winter storm coming
City of Fort Wayne prepares for incoming winter storm