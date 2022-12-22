EARL’S BIG DREAM: A WWII hero’s journey to Assembly Hall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A standing ovation greeted a Fort Wayne man whose dream came Tuesday night at Indiana University. The story of 95-year-old WWII veteran Earl Ward is warming hearts across Hoosier nation.

Earl spent decades cheering on IU basketball from afar, never getting a chance to see them live in Assembly Hall. That is until his dream came true this week.

Born in 1927, Earl was raised on a farm in Michigan, where he was drafted into the Navy at the age of 17. He was also on shore patrol where he watched for enemy invaders. When Earl returned, his eyes flipped to watching IU basketball. Earl became a fan because it was the era of Bobby Knight and that’s who he admired growing up.

Skip to four years ago, when he joined the StoryPoint Family, Earl continued to have his Hoosier spirit. He watched every game when he could and got some of the other residents in on the games, even if some of them were Purdue or Notre Dame fans. But as as fan, he never got the opportunity to experience a game at Assembly Hall. Tuesday night, that all changed.

The folks at StoryPoint, came together to make Earl’s dream a reality. He got to take down a few of his closest friends, care takers, etc.

Earl wants everyone to know, young and old, if you don’t have a dream, you can’t make it come true, so start dreaming.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.