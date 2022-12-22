DIGGING DEEPER: One-on-one conversation with former Vice President Mike Pence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been some time since former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to Fort Wayne and spoke with reporters, but during a stop on his book tour he talked to our 21Alive Digging Deeper team.

Pence was hosting a book signing event for his new autobiography called “So Help Me God” at the Clyde Theater. Ahead of the event, Pence did a one-on-one interview with 21Alive Digging Deeper reporter Karli VanCleave.

21Alive's Karli VanCleave speaking with Mike Pence. (WPTA21)

The former Vice President’s team only allowed our reporter to ask three questions in total a part of the interview. Those questions included; how do he feel about the Jan. 6th House Select Committee referring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump? How did his safety being at risk during the insurrection on the Capitol impact him as a person? Finally, where does he see himself in the future of the Republican Party?

Pence did not directly answer the question about Trump’s referral to criminal charges following the insurrection on the Capitol.

Listen to the full report above.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.