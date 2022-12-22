Coroner identifies man killed in U.S. 30 crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in a Wednesday evening crash in New Haven.

65-year-old John Spanos of Swedesboro, New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a crash at U.S. 30 and Webster Road in New Haven on Dec. 21. Officials say the crash involved Spanos’ vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer.

Spanos was declared dead at the scene, and the office has ruled his death an accident.

His death now marks the 45th fatal car crash in Allen County for 2022.

The Allen County Police, Coroner, and Prosecutor’s offices say they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.