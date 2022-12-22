City shares tips on protecting water pipes, meters ahead of winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities is urging residents to protect their water pipes to avoid expensive repairs as the area is expected to get bitter cold weather Thursday evening.

21Alive’s Weather Team says temperatures will plummet dramatically Thursday evening and overnight. Friday will likely begin with morning lows below zero and wind chills in the negative 20s. See the full forecast here.

In anticipation of those subzero temps, City Utilities is reminding customers that there is a risk of pipes and water meters freezing, which can cause significant damage and costly repairs. If you don’t have water and suspect it’s because of a frozen meter, call 311 to report it. If it’s after-hours, they say a recording offers an option to connect to the water maintenance dispatcher, Frank Suárez.

City Utilities gave the following tips to help residents protect their homes:

Run a small trickle of lukewarm water to help protect your water meter and pipes during cold temperatures. The flow should be about the diameter of a pencil lead.

Wrapping pipes that run through unheated garages or crawl spaces can help prevent freezing. This can be with insulation tape or molded flexible pipe sleeves over the entire length of the exposed pipe as well as valves and joints.

Protect meters in unheated garages with an insulated box, and the garage door should be closed to hold in as much warmth as possible. For residents with an outdoor meter in a pit, ensure the lid is not broken or missing.

Be aware of the location of your master valve or a main water shut-off control. That will allow you to turn off all the water coming into the house if you have a broken pipe. The valve is usually near where the main water line enters the house. If a pipe breaks somewhere in the house, you can turn off the water at this main valve.

Open doors below sinks, especially if the sink is against an exterior wall. Opening the cabinet doors will allow warm air to reach the pipes. Consider using a space heater to keep warm air circulating near drains and water pipes.



